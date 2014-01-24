UPDATE 2-U.S.-based stock mutual funds attract $4 bln - Lipper

By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Jan 23 Investors in funds based in the United States poured $4 billion into stock mutual funds in the week ended Jan. 22 on optimism that stocks would rally further, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. The inflows marked the fifth straight week of new cash into stock mutual funds, which are commonly purchased by retail investors. "Investors believe that there is some upward potential left," said Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper, on the inflows into stock mutual funds. The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index rallied nearly 30 percent last year. The inflows came even as the S&P 500 fell a modest 0.2 percent over the holiday-shortened week on some disappointing corporate earnings. The U.S. stock market was closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Stock exchange-traded funds, meanwhile, had outflows of about $250 million. The outflows marked the third straight week of withdrawals from the funds, which are thought to represent the behavior of institutional investors. The inflows into stock mutual funds and outflows from stock ETFs resulted in net inflows of $3.8 billion into stock funds over the weekly reporting period. Investors pulled $3 billion from the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust , which tracks the S&P 500 index. That marked the biggest outflows from the ETF since November of last year. Investors showed greater appetite for stocks outside the United States. Funds that specialize in non-U.S. stocks attracted $2.7 billion of the total cash into stock funds, while funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted about $1.1 billion. European stock funds stood out with inflows of $1.3 billion, marking the biggest weekly inflows into the funds since Lipper records began in 1992. European shares extended their new year rally over the period and hit 5-1/2-year highs on Jan. 21. The FTSEurofirst 300 of top European shares rose 0.84 percent for the week. The index hit its highs after a move by China to inject money into financial markets eased concerns about a credit crunch that could hamper growth, and on some strong earnings results. Investors also poured cash into bond funds. Taxable bond funds attracted $3.1 billion in new cash, marking their third straight week of inflows. Funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries attracted $47 million in new cash, marking their first inflows since last November. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell just 2 basis points to 2.86 percent throughout the week after economic data on U.S. housing starts in December, industrial output, and inflation came in as expected. Bond yields move inversely to their prices. Funds that hold corporate investment-grade bonds raked in $1.75 billion, marking the 12th straight week of new cash into the funds. Inflation-protected bond funds attracted a meager $21 million, still marking the first new demand for the funds since April of last year. Low-risk money market funds, which typically invest in short-term securities, attracted $12.3 billion in new cash after investors pulled $15.6 billion from the funds the previous week. Some investors likely decided to park cash in money market funds over the period on uncertainty as to how markets would play out over a holiday-shortened week, Roseen said. Commodities and precious metals funds, which mainly invest in gold futures, attracted $335 million, marking their first inflows since last September. The inflows came even as the spot price of gold slipped about 1 percent on Jan. 21, the most since the year began. "People may have seen some buying opportunities after gold and natural resources took a beating last year," said Roseen. Bullion posted its worst annual decline in 2013 in more than 30 years. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count ($Bil) Assets ($Bil) All Equity Funds 3.757 0.10 3,932.109 10,581 Domestic Equities 1.070 0.04 2,935.772 7,787 Non-Domestic Equities 2.687 0.27 996.338 2,794 All Taxable Bond Funds 3.077 0.18 1,675.693 5,303 All Money Market Funds 12.297 0.51 2,410.744 1,331 All Municipal Bond 0.086 0.03 275.028 1,410 Funds