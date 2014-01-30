版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 31日 星期五 06:05 BJT

U.S.-based stock mutual funds attract $10.24 bln - Lipper

Jan 30 Investors in funds based in the United States poured $10.24 billion into stock mutual funds in the week ended Jan. 29, marking the sixth straight week of net new cash added to the funds, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Conversely, investors yanked $2.6 billion in net cash from U.S.-based emerging market stock funds, their biggest outflow since February 2011, Lipper data said.

Taxable bond funds attracted $1.1 billion in new cash, marking their fourth straight week of inflows. Low-risk money market funds posted outflows of $5.8 billion after inflows of $12.3 billion in new cash the previous week.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐