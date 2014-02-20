U.S.-based stock funds attract $11 bln over week - Lipper

Nikkei edges up, high-tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
NEW YORK Feb 20 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $11.2 billion into stock funds in the latest week while pulling cash out of safe money market funds, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
The inflows into stock funds in the week ended Feb. 19 marked the biggest inflows into the funds in eight weeks. Money market funds, meanwhile, posted over $43 billion in outflows, marking their biggest outflows since October.
Stock exchange-traded funds attracted $8.2 billion of the net inflows into stock funds, while stock mutual funds attracted $2.9 billion. Funds that hold emerging market stocks attracted $361 million in new cash, marking their first inflows in six weeks.
Taxable bond funds attracted $3.3 billion in new cash, marking their seventh straight week of inflows. Funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries posted outflows of $672 million, marking their first outflows in five weeks.
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an offer to buy Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.