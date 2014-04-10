U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $2.9 bln - Lipper

NEW YORK, April 10 Investors in U.S.-based funds
committed $2.9 billion in new cash to taxable bond funds in the
week ended April 9, marking their fifth straight week of
inflows, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on
Thursday.
Funds that hold emerging market bonds attracted $368.3
million, marking their second straight week of inflows, while
high-yield bond funds attracted $640 million, marking their
biggest inflows in seven weeks.
Funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries posted outflows of
$182 million, marking their first withdrawals in four weeks.
Commodities and precious metals funds, which mainly invest
in gold futures, posted outflows of $228.7 million, marking
their second straight week of outflows. Low-risk money market
funds posted $11.2 billion in outflows, marking their sixth
straight week of withdrawals.
