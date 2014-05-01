UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock funds attract $4.2 bln over week - Lipper

(Adds additional flows, analyst comments, table) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, May 1 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $4.2 billion into stock funds in the week ended April 30 after strong corporate earnings from companies such as Apple and Facebook boosted sentiment, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. The inflows into stock funds marked their strongest demand in three weeks. Stock mutual funds, which are commonly purchased by retail investors, attracted $1.6 billion of the net inflows, while stock exchange-traded funds attracted $2.6 billion. Stock ETFs are thought to represent the institutional investor. "People are looking optimistically at equities as the market leader," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas research at Lipper, on the greater demand for stocks over the week. Taxable bond funds attracted just $711 million over the weekly period. Emerging markets stock funds attracted $352 million in inflows, marking their sixth straight week of inflows. Investors have poured cash into the funds in recent weeks on growing comfort that the Federal Reserve's pullback in its bond-buying program has proceeded smoothly, Tjornehoj of Lipper said. The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index rose 0.5 percent over the weekly period on strong corporate results and the Fed's view that the U.S. economy was showing signs of strength despite weak data for the first quarter. The Dow also closed at its first record high of 2014 on Wednesday after the Fed's gave its upbeat economic outlook as it announced another cut to its massive bond-buying program. The inflows in the taxable bond funds were the smallest in eight weeks. Riskier high-yield bond funds posted $631 million in outflows, marking their biggest outflows since February. Investment-grade bond funds posted $74 million in outflows, marking their first withdrawals since October 2013. "Investors are thinking that prospects are looking more favorable for stocks than bonds," Tjornehoj said on the outflows from corporate bonds. Floating-rate loan funds posted $663.7 million in outflows, marking their biggest outflows since August 2011. Analysts have said the belief that the Fed will not raise rates earlier than expected has hurt demand for the funds, which are protected from rising interest rates by being pegged to floating-rate benchmarks. Funds that mainly hold safe-haven U.S. Treasuries attracted $440 million in inflows, marking their second straight week of new demand. Funds that hold inflation-protected bonds such as Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities attracted $174 million, marking their second straight week of new demand after five weeks of outflows. "I would speculate that a softer, more dovish Fed is encouraging some investors to more strongly consider inflation," Tjornehoj said. The strong inflows into stock funds showed investors putting more money to work. Investors pulled $5.5 billion out of money market funds, which are low-risk vehicles that typically invest in safe short-term securities, after committing $4.9 billion to the funds the previous week. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($Bil) ($Bil) All Equity Funds 4.158 0.10 4,018.982 10,715 Domestic Equities 2.127 0.07 2,974.824 7,823 Non-Domestic 2.031 0.20 1,044.158 2,892 Equities All Taxable Bond 0.711 0.04 1,754.356 5,403 Funds All Money Market -5.542 -0.24 2,274.888 1,316 Funds All Municipal Bond -0.026 -0.01 286.400 1,442 Funds (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Diane Craft)