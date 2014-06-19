版本:
UPDATE 2-U.S.-based stock funds attract $5.3 bln over week - Lipper

(Adds table)
    By Luciana Lopez
    NEW YORK, June 19 Investors in U.S.-based funds
committed $5.3 billion to stock funds in the week ended June 18
after adding $10 billion to the funds the prior week, data from
Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
    Stock mutual funds attracted $126 million in new cash, while
stock exchange-traded funds added $5.2 billion. Stock mutual
funds are commonly purchased by retail investors, while stock
ETFs are thought to represent the institutional investor.
    The S&P 500 index gained about 0.7 percent from its
close on June 11 through its close on June 18.
    Despite worries abroad, such as turmoil in Iraq and
continued unrest in Ukraine, investors continued to put money
into foreign stocks.
    Non-domestic equity funds attracted $1.8 billion over the
week for a thirteenth straight week of net inflows.  
    Retail investors have particularly favored those funds,
adding net new cash nearly every week since December 2012.
    "The strife that we're seeing overseas is not scaring
investors," said Pat Keon, research analyst at Lipper.   
    Taxable bond funds posted net outflows of $920 million,
marking their first net outflows in fifteen weeks. 
    Those outflows came from institutional investors, who pulled
$3.5 billion out of those funds, more than offsetting the net
$2.6 billion committed by retail investors.
    Money market funds posted net outflows of $28 billion, their
sixth straight week of outflows.
    
 Sector                    Flow Chg  % Assets  Assets      Count
                           ($Bil)              ($Bil)      
 All Equity Funds          5.337     0.13      4,207.241   10,796
 Domestic Equities         3.563     0.12      3,105.283   7,860
 Non-Domestic Equities     1.774     0.16      1,101.958   2,936
 All Taxable Bond Funds    -0.920    -0.05     1,801.751   5,484
 All Money Market Funds    -28.087   -1.23     2,264.685   1,319
 All Municipal Bond Funds  0.148     0.05      292.421     1,448
 
 (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish,
Bernard Orr)
