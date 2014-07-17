U.S.-based stock funds attract $4.3 bln inflows - Lipper

NEW YORK, July 17 Investors in U.S.-based funds
poured $4.3 billion into stock funds in the week ended July 16,
marking their biggest inflows in four weeks, data from Thomson
Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Stock exchange-traded funds attracted all of new cash with
inflows of $4.4 billion, while stock mutual funds posted $70.5
million in outflows. ETFs are thought to represent the behavior
of institutional investors, while mutual funds are typically
purchased by retail investors.
Japanese stock funds posted $411 million in outflows,
marking their first outflows in four weeks.
Taxable bond funds attracted $2 billion in inflows, marking
their biggest inflows in three weeks. Riskier high-yield bond
funds posted $1.7 billion in outflows, marking their biggest
outflows since August 2013, while floating-rate loan funds
posted $440 million in outflows after attracting inflows the
prior week.
Low-risk money market funds posted $9 billion in outflows,
marking their first outflows in four weeks.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Bernard Orr)