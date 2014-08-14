版本:
U.S.-based high-yield bond funds attract $680 mln - Lipper

NEW YORK Aug 14 Investors in U.S.-based funds committed $680 million in new cash to high-yield junk bond funds in the week ended Aug. 13 after pulling a record $7.1 billion out of the funds the prior week, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The inflows were the first into the funds in five weeks. Taxable bond funds overall attracted $3.8 billion in net inflows, while stock funds overall attracted $1.3 billion in net inflows after $16.4 billion in net outflows the prior week. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)
