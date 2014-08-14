U.S.-based high-yield bond funds attract $680 mln - Lipper

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
NEW YORK Aug 14 Investors in U.S.-based funds committed $680 million in new cash to high-yield junk bond funds in the week ended Aug. 13 after pulling a record $7.1 billion out of the funds the prior week, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
The inflows were the first into the funds in five weeks. Taxable bond funds overall attracted $3.8 billion in net inflows, while stock funds overall attracted $1.3 billion in net inflows after $16.4 billion in net outflows the prior week. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.