U.S.-based stock funds attract $9.9 bln in latest week - Lipper

NEW YORK Aug 21 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $9.9 billion into stock funds in the week ended Aug. 20, marking their biggest inflows since June, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Taxable bond funds attracted $6.7 billion in net new cash, marking their second straight week of inflows and their biggest inflows since February. High-yield bond funds attracted $2.2 billion, marking their second straight week of inflows.

Floating-rate loan funds posted about $540 million in outflows, marking their sixth straight week of outflows.

