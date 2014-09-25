版本:
U.S.-based stock funds attract $5.6 bln over week - Lipper

NEW YORK, Sept 25 Investors in U.S.-based funds added a net $5.6 billion into stock funds in the week ended Sept. 24, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The inflows marked the seventh straight week of net inflows into the funds.

However, the net inflows came entirely because of money added to stock exchange traded funds, which saw net inflows of $6.5 billion in the week.

In contrast, stock mutual funds saw net outflows of $938 million.

Taxable bond funds posted net inflows of $2.6 billion. Riskier corporate high-yield bond funds posted net inflows of $528 million. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Diane Craft)
