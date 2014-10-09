U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract record $12.7 bln inflows - Lipper

NEW YORK Oct 9 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured a record $12.7 billion in net new cash into taxable bond funds in the week ended Oct. 8 while committing $9.5 billion to low-risk money market funds, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The net inflows into money market funds marked their third straight week of new demand. Taxable bond mutual funds attracted $7.9 billion in new cash, while taxable bond ETFs attracted $4.8 billion.

Stock funds posted $6.7 billion in net outflows, marking their second straight week of withdrawals. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)