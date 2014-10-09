版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 10日 星期五 05:05 BJT

U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract record $12.7 bln inflows - Lipper

NEW YORK Oct 9 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured a record $12.7 billion in net new cash into taxable bond funds in the week ended Oct. 8 while committing $9.5 billion to low-risk money market funds, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The net inflows into money market funds marked their third straight week of new demand. Taxable bond mutual funds attracted $7.9 billion in new cash, while taxable bond ETFs attracted $4.8 billion.

Stock funds posted $6.7 billion in net outflows, marking their second straight week of withdrawals. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐