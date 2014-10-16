U.S.-based European stock funds post record weekly outflows -Lipper

NEW YORK Oct 16 Investors in U.S.-based funds
pulled $1.3 billion out of European equity funds in the week
ended Oct. 15, marking their biggest outflows on record, data
from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Money market funds posted $18.2 billion in outflows, marking
their biggest withdrawals since mid-June, the data showed. Stock
funds overall attracted $2.8 billion in new cash, marking their
first inflows in three weeks.
Taxable bond funds attracted $5 billion in new cash after
attracting record $12.7 billion inflows the prior week.
