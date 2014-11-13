UPDATE 1-U.S.-based Japanese stock funds attract $1.1 bln in latest week - Lipper

(Adds analyst quotes, additional flows data, table)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Nov 13 Investors in U.S.-based funds
poured $1.1 billion into Japanese stock funds in the week ended
Nov. 12, their third straight week of inflows, on the prospect
of a delay in a planned sales tax hike in Japan and the Bank of
Japan's surprise move to expand its already aggressive stimulus
plan, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on
Thursday.
The inflows were the biggest since May 2013. Demand for
stock funds overall remained strong with inflows of $10.7
billion, although the cash went entirely toward exchange-traded
funds while stock mutual funds posted $1.9 billion in outflows.
Taxable bond funds attracted $5 billion in new cash, marking
their eighth straight week of inflows, while investors parked
$4.6 billion in low-risk money market funds. That marked their
fourth straight week of new demand.
Riskier high-yield bond funds attracted over $890 million in
new cash, their fourth straight week of inflows. Emerging market
stock funds attracted $357 million, also their fourth straight
week of new demand.
The inflows into Japanese stock funds came as Japan's Nikkei
average hit its highest closing level since October 2007
at 17,197.05 on expectations that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
would postpone a tax hike.
"Reports that Abe is considering postponing an increase in
the sales tax spurred this week's inflows," said Jeff Tjornehoj,
head of Americas research at Lipper. He said investors expected
the move to encourage Japanese consumer spending. Tjornehoj
added the BoJ's move to aggressively stimulate its economy more
in late October underpinned inflows.
The hefty inflows into stock funds came after $15.4 billion
inflows the prior week, their biggest since October 2013.
Factors such as the drop in the U.S. unemployment rate in
October to a six-year low of 5.8 percent and a belief that U.S.
stocks could fare better than stock overseas prompted the
inflows into stock ETFs, Tjornehoj said.
The benchmark S&P 500 stock index hit record closing
highs and rose 0.7 percent over the period, while the benchmark
Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index was flat.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity Funds 10.692 0.25 4,275.923 11,034
Domestic Equities 10.298 0.33 3,202.371 8,012
Non-Domestic 0.394 0.04 1,073.552 3,022
Equities
All Taxable Bond 4.954 0.26 1,889.292 5,640
Funds
All Money Market 4.610 0.20 2,339.158 1,295
Funds
All Municipal Bond 0.649 0.21 314.288 1,428
Funds
