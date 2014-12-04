U.S.-based energy stock funds attract $829 mln over week - Lipper

NEW YORK Dec 4 Investors in U.S.-based funds committed $829 million to funds that specialize in energy stocks in the week ended Dec. 3, marking their second straight week of inflows, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Stock funds overall attracted $1.6 billion in new cash, marking their sixth straight week of inflows. All of the new cash went into stock exchange-traded funds, while stock mutual funds posted $4.3 billion in outflows.

Taxable bond funds attracted $1.2 billion, marking their 11th straight week of inflows, while money market funds attracted $19 billion, marking their biggest inflows since December 2013. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese)