U.S.-based energy stock funds attract $829 mln over week - Lipper

BRIEF-Zecotek Photonics announces non-brokered private placement
* Arranged for non-brokered private placement of 1.8 million units of company at a price of $0.30 per Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Dec 4 Investors in U.S.-based funds committed $829 million to funds that specialize in energy stocks in the week ended Dec. 3, marking their second straight week of inflows, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Stock funds overall attracted $1.6 billion in new cash, marking their sixth straight week of inflows. All of the new cash went into stock exchange-traded funds, while stock mutual funds posted $4.3 billion in outflows.
Taxable bond funds attracted $1.2 billion, marking their 11th straight week of inflows, while money market funds attracted $19 billion, marking their biggest inflows since December 2013. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Arranged for non-brokered private placement of 1.8 million units of company at a price of $0.30 per Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly revenue $3.4 million versus $2.4 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Canadian PM talks to President Trump, "refuted the baseless allegations" of u.s. Commerce department on lumber - statement from Trudeau's office