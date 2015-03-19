U.S.-based stock funds attract $8.6 bln in latest week - Lipper

NEW YORK, March 19 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured roughly $8.6 billion into stock funds in the week ended March 18, marking their sixth straight week of inflows, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The inflows were the biggest since late December. Domestic-focused stock funds attracted $5.2 billion, while funds that specialize in stocks outside the United States attracted $3.3 billion.

Taxable bond funds attracted $2.3 billion in new cash, reversing outflows of $1.8 billion the prior week. Money market funds posted $21 billion in outflows to mark their biggest weekly withdrawals since June of last year. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)