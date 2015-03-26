U.S.-based stock funds attract $5.7 bln in latest week -Lipper

NEW YORK, March 26 Investors in U.S.-based funds committed $5.7 billion to stock funds in the week ended March 25, marking their seventh straight week of inflows, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Funds that specialize in non-domestic stocks attracted most of the inflows at $4.9 billion, while funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $816 million. Funds that specialize in European stocks attracted $1 billion to mark their ninth straight week of inflows.

Taxable bond funds attracted $2.6 billion to mark their second straight week of inflows.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)