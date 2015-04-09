U.S.-based European stock funds attract $1.5 bln, most in 7 weeks - Lipper

BRIEF-Norwegian Air plans SEK 1 bln bond issue
* has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics commencing on Jan 23
NEW YORK, April 9 Investors in U.S.-based funds committed $1.5 billion to funds that specialize in European shares in the week ended April 8, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
The inflows were the biggest in seven weeks. Stock funds overall posted $701 million in outflows to mark their second straight week of investor withdrawals.
Taxable bond funds attracted $3.1 billion to mark their fourth straight week of inflows. High-yield bond funds attracted $1.3 billion to mark their biggest inflows in seven weeks. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.