U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract 5th week of inflows -Lipper

NEW YORK, April 16 Investors in U.S.-based funds committed $1.6 billion to taxable bond funds in the week ended April 15, marking the fifth straight week of inflows into the funds, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

High-yield bond funds attracted $792 million to mark their fourth straight week of inflows, while investment-grade bond funds posted $384 million in outflows to mark their first outflows of 2015.

Stock funds attracted $219 million in inflows to mark their first inflows in three weeks. Money market funds posted $31 billion in withdrawals to mark their biggest outflows since April 2014. (Reporting by Sam Forgione. Editing by Andre Grenon)