UPDATE 1-U.S.-based non-domestic funds post $3.7 bln outflows -Lipper

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 16 Investors in U.S.-based
non-domestic-focused stock funds posted $3.7 billion of net
outflows in the week ended July 15, marking the funds' biggest
cash withdrawals since August 2011, data from Thomson Reuters'
Lipper service showed on Thursday.
In particular, U.S.-based Chinese stock funds posted $735
million in outflows, the fourth straight week of cash
withdrawals and the biggest weekly outflows for the sector this
year, Lipper said.
"Both mutual fund and ETF investors alike are backing away
from non-domestic equities," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of
Americas Research at Lipper. "Between Greece and China, the
headlines are telling people to keep their money at home," he
said.
U.S.-based domestic-focused stock funds attracted $2.9
billion of inflows, the second straight week of inflows for the
group, Lipper said.
Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $2.6 billion into
taxable bond funds in the week ended July 15, marking the funds'
second straight week of inflows, data from Lipper showed.
High-yield junk bond funds attracted $1.2 billion to mark
their biggest inflows since early April. Funds that specialize
in U.S. Treasuries also attracted $1.2 billion to mark their
fourth straight week of demand.
"Despite recent default rates inching higher, I suspect
high-yield ETF investors thought the data indicated a more
orderly environment than they imagined," Tjornehoj said.
U.S.-based emerging markets equity and debt funds both
suffered cash withdrawals in the latest week. U.S.-based EM
equities posted $691 million of outflows, their seventh straight
week of outflows, while U.S.-based EM debt funds posted $235
million in cash withdrawals, after $248 million of inflows the
prior week, Lipper added.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -0.844 -0.02 5,398.17 11,800
9
Domestic Equities 2.887 0.08 3,871.72 8,480
6
Non-Domestic -3.732 -0.25 1,526.45 3,320
Equities 3
All Taxable Bond 2.628 0.11 2,337.41 6,099
Funds 7
All Money Market -9.414 -0.41 2,289.05 1,262
Funds 2
All Municipal Bond -0.029 -0.01 344.145 1,494
Funds
