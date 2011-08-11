Equity funds lose big, money markets gain-Lipper

NEW YORK, Aug 11 Investors pulled a net $14.4 billion out of U.S.-domiciled equity funds in the week ended Aug. 10, the biggest wave of net redemptions since late May of last year, data from Lipper showed on Thursday.

Cash moved into money market funds to the tune of $47.5 billion, the biggest net weekly inflow since February of 2008, bringing a sigh of relief among investors concerned a potential U.S. debt default could have done damage to the sector.

Excluding exchange traded funds, which anecdotally represent institutional trade flows, equity funds had net outflows of $11.4 billion, indicating retail investors were the biggest sellers in the market.

The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Change Total Share

Change in Assets Assets Class

(pct) Count ============================================================= All Equity Funds -14.419 -0.52 2,456.935 10,206 - Domestic Equities -9.779 -0.48 1,808.822 7,725 - Non-Domestic Equities -4.641 -0.63 648.113 2,481 All Taxable Bond Funds -6.870 -0.49 1,372.418 4,312 All Money Market Funds 47.502 2.04 2,374.054 1,504 All Municipal Bond Funds -0.682 -0.21 331.298 1,587 (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Dan Grebler)