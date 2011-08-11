UPDATE 1-Equity funds lose big, money markets gain-Lipper

(Updates with data, background, comment, adds byline)

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, Aug 11 Investors pulled a net $14.4 billion out of U.S.-domiciled equity funds in the week ended Aug. 10, the biggest wave of net redemptions since late May of last year, data from Lipper showed on Thursday.

Cash moved into money market funds to the tune of $47.5 billion, the biggest net weekly inflow since February 2008, bringing a sigh of relief among investors concerned a potential U.S. debt default could have done damage to the sector.

Excluding exchange-traded funds, which anecdotally represent institutional trade flows, equity funds had net outflows of $11.4 billion, indicating retail investors were the biggest sellers in the market.

This was the fourth consecutive week of equity fund outflows, the first time that big of a streak has occurred in a year.

The week included the historic downgrade of the United States' AAA credit rating by Standard & Poor's, a symbolic blow to the country's prestige. This followed fast on the heals of a down-to-the-wire deal to raise the country's debt ceiling and ensure payment of all its obligations.

S&P's downgrade highlighted the extreme friction within the U.S. government to get to a solution quickly, a condition that leaves investors nervous about its ability to govern effectively. The ongoing European debt crisis only added to the negative market sentiment.

"Ironically, money markets were really the only place to run. The inflows were really few and far between. ... taxable bond funds saw fairly significant outflows," said Tom Roseen, senior analyst at Lipper.

In the reporting week, the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index .SPX fell 11.09 percent, while the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury US10YT=RR fell 44 basis points, at one point testing its record low of 2.04 percent, initially set in December 2008.

Taxable bond funds had net outflows of $6.9 billion while bank loan funds had their biggest redemptions -- $1.5 billion -- since Lipper started tracking the sector eight years ago.

High-yield bond funds had net outflows of $3.4 billion, the largest in seven weeks.

"Anything that had to do with putting risk into your portfolio was taken off this week. Bank loans are not rated and people are taking risk off. Bottom line," Roseen said.

The outflow for bank loan funds occurred for a second week in a row. The sector had been consistently pulling in cash for 2-1/2 years on the expectation that interest rates would start to rise and the yields on loans would re-rate at higher levels.

Forecasts of a weakening U.S. economy and then the U.S. Federal Reserve's statement that benchmark interest rates would remain between zero and 0.25 percent at least through 2013, pulled the rug out from under the sector.

FEW PLUSES

The CBOE Volatility Index .VIX, also referred to as Wall Street's "fear index," had huge swings over the course of the reporting week, up 50 percent -- a negative indicator -- on Monday, but then down 27 percent the following day.

The fact that interest rates are low and will remain so for the next two years accentuated the trend of cash moving into equity income funds by investors hunting for yield to replace what they have lost in the fixed-income markets.

Net inflows for equity income funds reached $300 million. In the last year, just three weeks have seen net redemptions, although assets under management have shrunk to $85 billion from their recent peak in July of $96.5 billion as a result of the steep market sell-off.

In the flight to safety, hard assets such as precious metals and natural resources took in cash, with the sector garnering a modest $84 million.

Gold prices made successive record highs during the week, even touching another record above $1,800 on Thursday. That has spelled good news for the bullion-backed gold trust funds, while gold mining stocks have been dragged down by the broader market decline.

Two of the largest gold trust funds -- SPDR Gold Trust ( GLD ) and iShares Gold Trust ( IAU ) -- had their fourth-biggest week of net inflows, the data shows.

The SPDR Gold Trust, launched in November 2004 and now with $73.9 billion in assets under management, pulled in a net $1.9 billion in fresh cash in the latest week. However, the surge in spot prices during the reporting week lifted assets under management by nearly $8 billion. For more, click [ID:nN1E77A1RW]

The iShares Gold Trust, launched in January 2005, had net inflows of $265 million, bringing the assets under management, with market price movements, up nearly $800 million to $9.4 billion.

Stocks such as Newmont Mining ( NEM.N ), down over 5 percent in the year-to-date period, have sold off with the market.

"It has been sold down as people said they would buy bullion, not gold stocks. That shows you the degree of fear," said Frank Holmes, head of San Antonio, Texas-based U.S. Global Investors, a boutique investment firm specializing in emerging markets and natural resources.

"It is a combination of retail and institutional, but we are seeing a shift, that the valuation is becoming compelling to buy dividend-paying gold stocks," Holmes said.

The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Change Total Share

Change in Assets Assets Class

(pct) Count ============================================================= All Equity Funds -14.419 -0.52 2,456.935 10,206 - Domestic Equities -9.779 -0.48 1,808.822 7,725 - Non-Domestic Equities -4.641 -0.63 648.113 2,481 All Taxable Bond Funds -6.870 -0.49 1,372.418 4,312 All Money Market Funds 47.502 2.04 2,374.054 1,504 All Municipal Bond Funds -0.682 -0.21 331.298 1,587 (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Dan Grebler)