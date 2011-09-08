ETF withdrawal leads equity fund outflows-Lipper

NEW YORK, Sept 8 Investors pulled an estimated
net $13.3 billion out of U.S. equity funds in the holiday
shortened week ended Sept. 7, with most of the outflow via one
exchange traded fund, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed
on Thursday.
The vast majority of the net outflow was the result of a
massive $10.3 billion in net redemptions for the State Street
SPDR S&P 500 index ETF, its third largest weekly net
redemption, according to Lipper data.
In the reporting week the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500
stock index .SPX fell 1.66 percent.
Non-domestic U.S. equity funds, however, managed to pull in
$152 million, illustrating the negative focus on U.S.
equities.
Taxable bond funds pulled in a net $4.8 billion while the
safe-haven play -- money market funds -- pulled in a net $6.2
billion.
Municipal bond funds pulled in a net $565 million, breaking
a six-week losing streak. Investors have turned to the sector
in a defensive move, helping drive yields to record lows. This
dovetails with low supply in the market, making the bonds and
the requisite funds even more precious.
The weekly Lipper fund flows data are compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded
funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Change Total Share
Change in Assets Assets Class
(pct) Count
=============================================================
All Equity Funds -13.287 -0.49 2,653.948 10,375
- Domestic Equities -13.439 -0.67 1,970.032 7,847
- Non-Domestic Equities 0.152 0.02 683.916 2,528
All Taxable Bond Funds 4.806 0.34 1,411.145 4,422
All Money Market Funds 6.197 0.26 2,392.885 1,497
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.565 0.17 331.848 1,597