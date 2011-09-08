UPDATE 1-ETF withdrawal leads equity fund outflows-Lipper

(Adds data, background, comment; byline)

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, Sept 8 Investors pulled an estimated net $13.3 billion out of U.S. equity funds in the holiday-shortened week ended Sept. 7, with most of the outflow via one exchange traded fund, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday.

The vast majority of the net outflow was the result of a massive $10.3 billion in net redemptions for the State Street SPDR S&P 500 index ETF ( SPY ) , its third-largest weekly net redemption, according to Lipper data.

"I think that (SPY move) is more due to reallocation decisions .... Investors are venting their frustration by paring back some of their core holdings," said Jeff Tjornehoj, senior research analyst at Lipper.

"People have had a tough time getting behind equities. It has been a rough year," he said, referring to the year-to-date net outflow of $4.8 billion from U.S. equity funds.

Since 1992, when Lipper started collecting data, the only full year with net outflows was 2008, when the financial crisis hit a crescendo, with $72.5 billion withdrawn.

Concerns about Europe's ongoing debt crisis and the lack of growth in the U.S. jobs market have battered investor confidence.

The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index .SPX fell 1.66 percent in the reporting week.

Non-domestic U.S. equity funds, however, managed to pull in $152 million, illustrating the negative focus on U.S. equities.

Taxable bond funds pulled in a net $4.8 billion, while the safe-haven play -- money market funds -- pulled in a net $6.2 billion.

Municipal bond funds pulled in a net $565 million, breaking a six-week losing streak. Investors have turned to the sector in a defensive move, helping drive yields to record lows. This dovetails with low supply in the market, making the bonds and the requisite funds even more precious.

"I was pleased to see municipal bond funds take in money. There has been great value there. This week was clearly the strongest they have had all year, which has been marked mostly by outflows," said Tjornehoj.

Yields on top-rated, 10-year muni bonds set a record low on Thursday of 2.08 percent -- 1 basis point below the previous all-time low of 2.09 percent set on Wednesday on MMD's triple-A scale.

Thirty-year muni yields hit their own all-time low, falling 1 basis point to 3.67 percent -- matching the August 2010 record low of 3.67 percent.

"I think on a risk-adjusted basis it is still a good value proposition," said Tjornehoj.

The weekly Lipper fund flows data are compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Change Total Share

Change in Assets Assets Class

(pct) Count ============================================================= All Equity Funds -13.287 -0.49 2,653.948 10,375 - Domestic Equities -13.439 -0.67 1,970.032 7,847 - Non-Domestic Equities 0.152 0.02 683.916 2,528 All Taxable Bond Funds 4.806 0.34 1,411.145 4,422 All Money Market Funds 6.197 0.26 2,392.885 1,497 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.565 0.17 331.848 1,597 (Reporting by Daniel Bases, Chip Barnett and Karen Pierog; Editing by Dan Grebler)