Stock outflows of $24 mln in Oct. 12 week -Lipper

 NEW YORK, Oct 13 Investors pulled a net $24
million from equity funds in the week ended Oct. 12, but
outflows totaled $3.1 billion when exchange-traded funds are
excluded, suggesting retail investors missed a stock rally,
data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday.
 Excluding ETFs -- a vehicle preferred by institutional
investors -- domestic funds reported net outflows of $2.07
billion and non-domestic funds reported net outflows of $1.04
billion, Lipper said.
 The flow data suggested retail investors, who are more
longer-term in nature than institutional money, did not take
part in the past week's stock rally.
 Large inflows to ETFs included $912 million to the SPDR S&P
500 ETF fund (SPY), $796 million to the iShares MSCI Emerging
Market fund (EEM) and $539 million to the iShares Russell 2000
Index fund (IWM).
 When ETFs are included in total equity flow, domestic funds
reported net outflows of $98 million and non-domestic funds
reported net inflows of $74 million, Lipper said.
 Excluding ETFs, taxable bond funds reported net inflows of
$2.63 billion, money market funds reported net cash outflows of
$2.19 billion, and municipal bond funds reported net cash
inflows of $84 million.
 Lipper's weekly fund flows data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded
funds.
 The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including ETFs (in $ billions):
Sector                    Flow     Change     Total     Share
                      Change  in Assets    Assets    Class
                                (pct)                Count
=============================================================
All Equity Funds         -0.024    -0.00   2,598.316   10,408
  Domestic Equities      -0.098    -0.01   1,937.810    7,862
  Non-Domestic Equities   0.074     0.01     660.506    2,546
All Taxable Bond Funds    5.078     0.37   1,403.354    4,515
All Money Market Funds   -2.192    -0.09   2,368.111    1,477
All Municipal Bond Funds  0.084     0.02     333.620    1,594
 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Leslie Adler)

