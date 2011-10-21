Stock funds post first inflows in 5 weeks -Lipper

NEW YORK, Oct 20 Investors returned to equity funds during the week ended Oct. 19 after four consecutive weeks of outflows, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday.

Equity funds received $783 million in that period as retail investors joined a stock rally that started at the beginning of the month. In the previous four weeks, $13.5 billion had flown out of those funds.

Institutional money had already returned to equities in the previous week, reducing outflows in the period ended Oct. 12 to only $24 million.

This past week, however, equity funds took in a net $160 million even when excluded flows into exchange-traded funds, a vehicle preferred by institutional investors.

Despite the tentative recovery in the appetite for stocks, bond funds continued to attract cash -- around $5 billion in each of the past two weeks.

Lipper's weekly fund flows data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including ETFs (in $ billions): Sector Flow Change Total Share

Change in Assets Assets Class

(pct) Count ============================================================= All Equity Funds 0.783 0.03 2,573.110 10,268 Domestic Equities -0.133 -0.01 1,916.979 7,739 Non-Domestic Equities 0.915 0.14 656.130 2,529 All Taxable Bond Funds 4.998 0.36 1,395.518 4,412 All Money Market Funds -1.932 -0.08 2,368.904 1,507 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.417 0.13 329.147 1,520