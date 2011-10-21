版本:
2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Stock funds post first inflows in 5 weeks -Lipper

 NEW YORK, Oct 20 Investors returned to equity
funds during the week ended Oct. 19 after four consecutive
weeks of outflows, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed on
Thursday.
 Equity funds received $783 million in that period as retail
investors joined a stock rally that started at the beginning of
the month. In the previous four weeks, $13.5 billion had flown
out of those funds.
 Institutional money had already returned to equities in the
previous week, reducing outflows in the period ended Oct. 12 to
only $24 million.
 This past week, however, equity funds took in a net $160
million even when excluded flows into exchange-traded funds, a
vehicle preferred by institutional investors.
 Despite the tentative recovery in the appetite for stocks,
bond funds continued to attract cash -- around $5 billion in
each of the past two weeks.
 Lipper's weekly fund flows data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded
funds.
 The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including ETFs (in $ billions):
Sector                    Flow     Change     Total     Share
                      Change  in Assets    Assets    Class
                                (pct)                Count
=============================================================
All Equity Funds          0.783     0.03   2,573.110   10,268
  Domestic Equities      -0.133    -0.01   1,916.979    7,739
  Non-Domestic Equities   0.915     0.14     656.130    2,529
All Taxable Bond Funds    4.998     0.36   1,395.518    4,412
All Money Market Funds   -1.932    -0.08   2,368.904    1,507
All Municipal Bond Funds  0.417     0.13     329.147    1,520

