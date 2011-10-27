Equity funds receive inflows for 2nd week-Lipper

NEW YORK, Oct 27 U.S. equity funds attracted money for the second consecutive week as institutional investors' appetite for stocks increased in the period ended Oct. 26, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday.

Inflows to equity funds totaled nearly $3 billion, compared to $782 million in the previous period, as hopes that euro-zone leaders would come up with a plan to contain the region's debt crisis boosted global stocks.

Excluding exchange-traded funds, the favorite vehicle for institutional investors, equity funds recorded outflows of $742 million. That is a sign that retail investors' appetite for stocks wobbled after a brief recovery in the previous week.

Despite the stronger appetite for stocks, bond funds attracted $5.6 billion in cash, their third consecutive week of inflows.

Lipper's weekly fund flows data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including ETFs (in $ billions): Sector Flow Change Total Share

Change in Assets Assets Class

(pct) Count ============================================================= All Equity Funds 2.961 0.12 2,661.289 10,260 Domestic Equities 1.844 0.10 1,982.993 7,733 Non-Domestic Equities 1.117 0.17 678.296 2,527 All Taxable Bond Funds 5.633 0.40 1,418.905 4,415 All Money Market Funds -1.057 -0.04 2,372.066 1,491 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.310 0.09 329.718 1,515