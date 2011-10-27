版本:
Equity funds receive inflows for 2nd week-Lipper

 NEW YORK, Oct 27 U.S. equity funds attracted
money for the second consecutive week as institutional
investors' appetite for stocks increased in the period ended
Oct. 26, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday.
 Inflows to equity funds totaled nearly $3 billion, compared
to $782 million in the previous period, as hopes that euro-zone
leaders would come up with a plan to contain the region's debt
crisis boosted global stocks.
 Excluding exchange-traded funds, the favorite vehicle for
institutional investors, equity funds recorded outflows of $742
million. That is a sign that retail investors' appetite for
stocks wobbled after a brief recovery in the previous week.
 Despite the stronger appetite for stocks, bond funds
attracted $5.6 billion in cash, their third consecutive week of
inflows.
 Lipper's weekly fund flows data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded
funds.
 The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including ETFs (in $ billions):
Sector                    Flow     Change     Total     Share
                      Change  in Assets    Assets    Class
                                (pct)                Count
=============================================================
All Equity Funds          2.961    0.12    2,661.289   10,260
  Domestic Equities       1.844    0.10    1,982.993    7,733
  Non-Domestic Equities   1.117    0.17      678.296    2,527
All Taxable Bond Funds    5.633    0.40    1,418.905    4,415
All Money Market Funds   -1.057   -0.04    2,372.066    1,491
All Municipal Bond Funds  0.310    0.09      329.718    1,515

