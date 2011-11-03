版本:
Modest inflows for stock and bond funds -Lipper

 NEW YORK, Nov 3 U.S. investors put modest
levels of fresh cash to work in both stock and bond funds in
the week ended Nov. 2, while money market funds saw outflows
top $11.5 billion, data from Lipper showed on Thursday.
 Equity funds pulled in a net $3.1 billion while bond funds
had $882 million in net new cash during a week when a solution
for Greece's debt troubles appeared at hand before Greek Prime
Minister George Papandreou called for a referendum on required
austerity measures. [ID:nL5E7M300J]
 Papandreou's call for a referendum on Monday was later
withdrawn on Thursday after his political future was cast into
doubt by the move, which unsettled global markets.
 Excluding the activity of exchange-traded funds, equity
funds pulled in a net $94 million. Taxable bond funds,
excluding ETF's, had net inflows of more than $2 billion.
 ETFs are considered, anecdotally, to represent the
investment flows from large institutions.
 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $141 million of net
inflows.
 The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded
funds.
 The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector                    Flow     Change     Total     Share
                      Change  in Assets    Assets    Class
                                (pct)                Count
=============================================================
All Equity Funds          3.149    0.12     2,659.938  10,254
- Domestic Equities       2.021    0.10     1,986.266   7,734
- Non-Domestic Equities   1.128    0.17       673.672   2,520
All Taxable Bond Funds    0.882    0.06     1,428.024   4,431
All Money Market Funds  -11.563   -0.49     2,356.119   1,490
All Municipal Bond Funds  0.141    0.04       332.057   1,515
 (Reporting by Daniel Bases)

