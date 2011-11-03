版本:
UPDATE 1-Modest inflows for stock and bond funds -Lipper

  

 * Higher risk sectors main recipients of cash
 * Money market funds see $11.5 billion in outflows
 (Adds data, comment, byline)
 By Daniel Bases
 NEW YORK, Nov 3 U.S. investors put modest
levels of fresh cash to work in both stock and bond funds in
the week ended Nov. 2, while money market funds saw outflows
top $11.5 billion, data from Lipper showed on Thursday.
 Equity funds pulled in a net $3.1 billion while bond funds
had $882 million in net new cash during a week when a solution
for Greece's debt troubles appeared at hand before Greek Prime
Minister George Papandreou on Monday called for a referendum on
required austerity measures. [ID:nL5E7M300J]
 Papandreou's call for a referendum was withdrawn on
Thursday after his political future was cast into doubt by the
move, which also unsettled global markets.
 "When you look back to last week's news, the euro zone
appeared to be committed to solving their problems, but now
that is in question given the latest moves out of Greece,"  
said Matthew Lemieux, a research analyst at Lipper.
 Even though the market gave up the gains made early in the
reporting period, with the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500
stock index .SPX declining 1.91 percent, cash still went into
higher risk sectors.
 Excluding the activity of exchange-traded funds, equity
funds pulled in a net $94 million. Taxable bond funds,
excluding ETF's, had net inflows of more than $2 billion.
 ETFs are considered, anecdotally, to represent the
investment flows from large institutions.
 "It looks like investors were still putting risk back into
their portfolios. Cash flowed into the Russell 2000 iShares and
the MSCI emerging markets ETFs. So it wasn't just equity but
also the higher risk equity sector," Lemieux said.
 In equities, the iShares Russell 2000 index fund (IWM) took
in a net $1.9 billion, its best week since mid-September. The
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets equity fund (EEM) had $1.4
billion in fresh cash committed, its best week since early
April.
 Emerging market equities overall pulled in $1.9 billion
while emerging debt funds had inflows of $155 million.
 "There is a kind of pressure in the market to get returns
when you can. We might be seeing some short-term bets to get
returns before the rough year closes out. It is being driven by
ETFs," Lemieux said.
 Higher risk-taking was not limited to equities.
 The biggest winner of the week was corporate high yield
funds, pulling in a net $1.9 billion versus an outflow of $851
million from U.S. Treasury funds.
 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $141 million of net
inflows.
 The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded
funds.
 The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector                    Flow     Change     Total     Share
                      Change  in Assets    Assets    Class
                                (pct)                Count
=============================================================
All Equity Funds          3.149    0.12     2,659.938  10,254
- Domestic Equities       2.021    0.10     1,986.266   7,734
- Non-Domestic Equities   1.128    0.17       673.672   2,520
All Taxable Bond Funds    0.882    0.06     1,428.024   4,431
All Money Market Funds  -11.563   -0.49     2,356.119   1,490
All Municipal Bond Funds  0.141    0.04       332.057   1,515
 (Reporting by Daniel Bases)

