Equity funds pull in cash with ETF help-Lipper

NEW YORK, Nov 10 U.S. equity mutual funds
pulled in fresh cash in the week ended Nov. 9, but the gains
were due primarily to inflows for exchange traded funds, data
from Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday.
Overall, equity mutual funds pulled in $8.2 billion in net
new money while taxable bond funds had inflows of $4.7
billion.
Excluding ETFs, which are considered, anecdotally, to
represent the investment flows from large institutions, equity
funds had net outflows of $519 million.
Taxable bond funds, ex-ETFs, pulled in a net $3.5 billion,
the data showed.
At the same time, money market mutual funds has net inflows
of $17 billion, the biggest single week of net new cash moving
into the safe-haven space since the week ended Aug. 10.
Municipal bond funds had net inflows of $761 million.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded
funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Change Total Share
Change in Assets Assets Class
(pct) Count
=============================================================
All Equity Funds 8.204 0.31 2,651.758 10,303
- Domestic Equities 7.787 0.39 1,986.338 7,770
- Non-Domestic Equities 0.416 0.06 665.420 2,533
All Taxable Bond Funds 4.716 0.33 1,427.526 4,424
All Money Market Funds 17.048 0.73 2,353.043 1,465
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.761 0.23 332.714 1,513