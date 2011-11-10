UPDATE 1-Equity funds pull in cash with ETF help-Lipper

* Equity fund inflows driven by ETF cash to $8.2 billion

* Municipal bond fund inflows best since Sept. 2010 (Adds details, analyst comment, byline)

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, Nov 10 U.S. equity mutual funds pulled in fresh cash in the week ended Nov. 9, driven by inflows into exchange-traded funds, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday.

Overall, equity mutual funds pulled in $8.2 billion in net new money while taxable bond funds had inflows of $4.7 billion.

Excluding ETFs, which are considered, anecdotally, to represent the investment flows from large institutions, equity funds had net outflows of $519 million.

"Any money going into the market right now, from the institutional perspective is heading toward equity ETFs," said Matthew Lemieux, a research analyst at Lipper.

"From the more long-term retail investor standpoint they are looking at taxable bonds, perhaps this week moving a little bit away from high yield and into the corporate investment grade sector," he said.

Taxable bond funds, ex-ETFs, pulled in a net $3.5 billion, the data showed.

Corporate investment grade debt funds pulled in a net $1.8 billion, more than double the prior week's inflows. It was the opposite situation for corporate high yield funds, whose inflows dropped to just under $1.1 billion from $1.9 billion a week earlier.

At the same time, money market mutual funds had net inflows of $17 billion, the biggest amount of net new cash moving into the safe-haven space since the week ended Aug. 10.

Municipal bond funds had net inflows of $761 million, their best week since early September 2010.

"The reality is yields are attractive and performance has been quite good over the last few months, and that is especially true on a tax-adjusted basis," said Lemieux.

Emerging market equity funds had a sharp drop-off in inflows, pulling in $622 million versus $1.9 billion in the prior week. Emerging market debt funds, however, had an increase in net new money of $178 million, up from $154 million.

The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Change Total Share

Change in Assets Assets Class

(pct) Count ============================================================= All Equity Funds 8.204 0.31 2,651.758 10,303 - Domestic Equities 7.787 0.39 1,986.338 7,770 - Non-Domestic Equities 0.416 0.06 665.420 2,533 All Taxable Bond Funds 4.716 0.33 1,427.526 4,424 All Money Market Funds 17.048 0.73 2,353.043 1,465 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.761 0.23 332.714 1,513 (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Leslie Adler)