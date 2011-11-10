UPDATE 1-Equity funds pull in cash with ETF help-Lipper

* Equity fund inflows driven by ETF cash to $8.2 billion
* Municipal bond fund inflows best since Sept. 2010
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Nov 10 U.S. equity mutual funds
pulled in fresh cash in the week ended Nov. 9, driven by
inflows into exchange-traded funds, data from Thomson Reuters'
Lipper showed on Thursday.
Overall, equity mutual funds pulled in $8.2 billion in net
new money while taxable bond funds had inflows of $4.7
billion.
Excluding ETFs, which are considered, anecdotally, to
represent the investment flows from large institutions, equity
funds had net outflows of $519 million.
"Any money going into the market right now, from the
institutional perspective is heading toward equity ETFs," said
Matthew Lemieux, a research analyst at Lipper.
"From the more long-term retail investor standpoint they
are looking at taxable bonds, perhaps this week moving a little
bit away from high yield and into the corporate investment
grade sector," he said.
Taxable bond funds, ex-ETFs, pulled in a net $3.5 billion,
the data showed.
Corporate investment grade debt funds pulled in a net $1.8
billion, more than double the prior week's inflows. It was the
opposite situation for corporate high yield funds, whose
inflows dropped to just under $1.1 billion from $1.9 billion a
week earlier.
At the same time, money market mutual funds had net inflows
of $17 billion, the biggest amount of net new cash moving into
the safe-haven space since the week ended Aug. 10.
Municipal bond funds had net inflows of $761 million, their
best week since early September 2010.
"The reality is yields are attractive and performance has
been quite good over the last few months, and that is
especially true on a tax-adjusted basis," said Lemieux.
Emerging market equity funds had a sharp drop-off in
inflows, pulling in $622 million versus $1.9 billion in the
prior week. Emerging market debt funds, however, had an
increase in net new money of $178 million, up from $154
million.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded
funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Change Total Share
Change in Assets Assets Class
(pct) Count
=============================================================
All Equity Funds 8.204 0.31 2,651.758 10,303
- Domestic Equities 7.787 0.39 1,986.338 7,770
- Non-Domestic Equities 0.416 0.06 665.420 2,533
All Taxable Bond Funds 4.716 0.33 1,427.526 4,424
All Money Market Funds 17.048 0.73 2,353.043 1,465
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.761 0.23 332.714 1,513
(Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Leslie Adler)