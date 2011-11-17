Retail investors seen behind bond fund inflow-Lipper

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, Nov 17 Institutional investors fed fresh cash into U.S. equity funds while retail investors pushed money into bonds in the week ended Nov. 16, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday.

Equity funds pulled in a net $2.8 billion while taxable bond funds had net inflows of $3.8 billion. However, the likely makeup of those flows came from different investor classes.

Excluding exchange-traded funds, which are considered anecdotally to represent the investment flows from large institutions, equity funds had net outflows of $116 million.

If ETFs are excluded from taxable bond funds, there were still net inflows of $2.8 billion.

"People are feeling we are not in a recession, but there is a looming concern driving money into gold and bonds, due to Greece and Italy. The average, everyday investor is still concerned and stuffing money into fixed income," said Tom Roseen, senior analyst at Lipper.

The ongoing debt crisis in Europe that has pushed Greece to take a bailout and threatens Italy is keeping tensions in global markets high. Sovereign borrowing costs remain elevated, reflecting increased uneasiness about the countries' public finances and dissatisfaction at the policy response from the authorities. For more, see: [ID:nL5E7MH3NE]

"The sell-off of international bonds is driving some of the flows into the U.S. domestic taxable market," said Roseen.

While the overall gold and natural resource sector had net outflows of $160 million, the State Street SPDR Gold fund ( GLD ) had the second-largest inflow among ETFs, with $598 million in new cash invested. That was about a third less than the prior week.

Spot gold prices in the course of the reporting week fell just $10, to $1,761.49 an ounce. Year-to-date, spot gold prices are up more than 21 percent, although off the record high $1,920.30 reached on Sept. 6 XAU=.

In fixed income, corporate investment grade funds pulled in $1.7 billion, the best-performing sector among the major bond fund categories. It was followed by $867 million inflows to U.S. Treasury funds.

Emerging market debt funds pulled in a net $125 million, while emerging market equity funds attracted $253 million in new cash.

The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Change Total Share

Change in Assets Assets Class

Change in Assets Assets Class

(pct) Count ============================================================= All Equity Funds 2.772 0.11 2,557.578 10,131 - Domestic Equities 3.251 0.17 1,952.872 7,672 - Non-Domestic Equities -0.479 -0.08 604.705 2,459 All Taxable Bond Funds 3.761 0.30 1,273.107 4,356 All Money Market Funds 2.917 0.12 2,343.565 1,456 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.500 0.19 264.893 1,412