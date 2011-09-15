US equity funds take in cash, whipsawed by ETF-Lipper

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, Sept 15 Investors pushed $13.7 billion into U.S. equity funds in the week ended Sept. 14, although in a mirror image of the prior week's activity, a single exchange traded fund accounted for the majority of the inflows, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday.

The $12.5 billion net inflow into the State Street SPDR S&P 500 index ETF ( SPY ) accounted for the majority of the cash moving into equity funds. This contrasts with the $10.3 billion in net redemptions the ETF suffered in the week ended Sept. 7.

"I really believe this was an institutional play," said Tom Roseen, senior market analyst at Lipper.

In a sign that average mutual fund investors were not as optimistic, equity funds overall had net outflows of $1.23 billion when the ETFs, which are anecdotally seen representing professional investor behavior, are excluded.

"They have just seen way too many volatile days. Despite gains on this week for U.S. equities, the declines last week put them on the sidelines. That's why the ex-ETF data shows the outflow," said Roseen.

Another ETF, the BlackRock iShares:Russell 2000 index fund ( IWM ) had a net inflow of nearly $2.1 billion.

Taxable bond funds pulled in a net $3.5 billion while municipal bond funds had a net inflow of $470 million.

While equity investors may have stayed on the sidelines, they didn't put the cash into safe-haven money market funds. That sector of the market had net redemptions totaling just under $15 billion.

The weekly Lipper fund flows data are compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Change Total Share

Change in Assets Assets Class

Sector Flow Change Total Share

Change in Assets Assets Class

(pct) Count ============================================================= All Equity Funds 13.735 0.52 2,624.213 10,406 - Domestic Equities 14.347 0.73 1,968.367 7,876 - Non-Domestic Equities -0.612 -0.09 655.846 2,530 All Taxable Bond Funds 3.464 0.24 1,410.446 4,421 All Money Market Funds -14.998 -0.63 2,378.534 1,498 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.470 0.14 334.489 1,599