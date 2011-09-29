US equity funds post $5.9 bln in outflows-Lipper

NEW YORK, Sept 29 U.S. investors pulled $5.9
billion from all equity funds in the week ended Sept. 28, the
bulk of which was withdrawn through exchange-traded funds, data
from Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday.
Investors withdrew $4.2 billion from domestic funds, with
$2.7 billion of that being pulled in ETFs. They also withdrew
$1.65 billion from non-domestic funds, or $1.5 billion through
ETFs, Lipper data showed.
Most of the equity investments withdrawn was likely
institutional money, and some was invested for a very short
term -- four days or less -- said Tom Roseen, a senior analyst
with Lipper in Denver.
"We've seen a disproportionate pulling out or putting in
via ETFs," Roseen said. "A lot of people are using ETFs for
short-term trading purposes. Big moves like that, we can call
it institutional in nature," he said.
The ETF outflows were concentrated in four big index funds:
$1.29 billion was pulled through the iShares Russell 2000 Index
ETF (IWM), $800 million was withdrawn from the SPDR S&P 500 ETF
(SPY), $647 million came from the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets
ETF (EEM) fund and $594 million came from the iShares Russell
1000 Growth Index ETF (IWF).
Excluding ETFs, investors pulled $1.55 billion from
domestic equity funds and just $132 million from non-domestic
equity funds.
Municipal bond funds experienced their fourth consecutive
week of inflows, with $600 million being added, and money
market funds took in $6.2 billion. Municipal bond funds have
had positive flows for 11 of the past 13 weeks, said Roseen.
Taxable bond funds took in $1.6 billion during the week.
Lipper's weekly fund flows data are compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded
funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including ETFs (in billions of dollars):
Sector Flow Change Total Share
Change in Assets Assets Class
(pct) Count
=============================================================
All Equity Funds -5.892 -0.23 2,485.893 10,421
- Domestic Equities -4.246 -0.22 1,855.518 7,871
- Non-Domestic Equities 1.646 -0.26 630.375 2,550
All Taxable Bond Funds 1.581 0.11 1,392.021 4,437
All Money Market Funds 6.261 0.27 2,368.947 1,496
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.600 0.18 336.837 1,582