Pimco Total Return Fund suffers $7.5 bln outflow in July -Morningstar

NEW YORK Aug 2 Bill Gross's Pimco Total Return
Fund, the world's largest mutual fund, suffered outflows of $7.5
billion in July after investors pulled a record sum from the
fund in June, data from Morningstar showed on Friday.
The latest outflows marked the third straight month of
withdrawals from the Pimco Total Return Fund, which now has
roughly $262 billion in assets, Morningstar said.
Investors also pulled about $137 million from the Pimco
Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund In July, after June
outflows of $512 million from the fund.
The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund run by
Jeffrey Gundlach, meanwhile, suffered outflows of $580 million
in July after seeing its first monthly outflow of $1.2 billion
in June, Morningstar data showed.