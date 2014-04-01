版本:
Pimco Total Return posts $3.1 bln outflow in March - Morningstar

NEW YORK, April 1 The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund, posted $3.1 billion in outflows in March, extending the fund's record outflow streak to 11 straight months, data from Morningstar showed on Tuesday.

The outflows from the fund, which is run by Pimco co-founder and chief investment officer Bill Gross, reduced the fund's assets to $232 billion.

Pacific Investment Management Co., a unit of European financial services company Allianz SE, had $1.91 trillion in assets under management as of Dec. 31. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Diane Craft)
