Bond funds have lost $6.2 bln so far this month - TrimTabs

Aug 11 Bond mutual funds and bond
exchange-traded funds have lost $6.2 billion so far in August,
continuing a trend this summer where investors favor stocks over
bonds, research provider TrimTabs Investment Research said on
Sunday.
While bond funds redeemed $84.3 billion in June and July,
they have lost $6.2 billion through Aug. 6, TrimTabs said.
On the equity side, investors have begun favoring offshore
stocks, it said, and equity mutual funds and exchange-traded
funds have gained $9.9 billion through Aug. 6.
The moves came as the U.S. Federal Reserve is buying $85
billion per month in mortgage-backed and Treasury securities in
an effort to keep long-term rates down and bolster the economic
recovery.
"Soothing words from Federal Reserve officials that the Fed
will not take away the punch bowl anytime soon were apparently
all investors needed to resume reaching for yield," TrimTabs CEO
David Santschi said in a report to clients.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said in June the U.S. central bank
could start scaling back that program later this year, with an
eye toward ending them altogether by mid-2014, when the U.S.
unemployment rate is expected to be around 7 percent.