Outflows from bond funds continue rise, hit $36.5 bln -TrimTabs

Aug 25 Investors have withdrawn $36.5 billion
from bond funds this month through Thursday on fears the U.S.
Federal Reserve will slow its bond-buying program, data from
research provider TrimTabs showed on Sunday.
That tally was up from $30.3 billion a few days prior, in
what TrimTabs called "an enormous shift for the bond world" this
summer. Redemption in the last three months broke a string of 21
consecutive monthly inflows.
In July there was an outflow of $14.8 billion, while in June
the outflow was a record $69.1 billion.
Stronger U.S. economic data has led investors to believe
that the Fed will cut back on its $85 billion in monthly
purchases of Treasuries and agency mortgages soon. The
anticipation of a pullback in stimulus has spurred investors to
sell bonds.
Anxious investors are also withdrawing money from U.S. stock
mutual funds and ETFs.
So far this month, they have withdrawn $12.6 billion from
U.S. stock mutual funds and ETFs, according to the latest report
by TrimTabs, which said "investors have lost enthusiasm for U.S.
equities."
The S&P 500, which has risen nearly 17 percent this
year, has fallen about 1.3 percent so far this month.