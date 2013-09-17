Investors pull $20.3 bln from U.S. bond funds in September -TrimTabs

NEW YORK, Sept 17 Investors have pulled $20.3 billion out of bond funds from the start of September through last Friday on expectations of a pullback in the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond-buying program, data from research provider TrimTabs showed on Tuesday.

The outflows from U.S.-based bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds through Sept. 13 have already marked the fifth-highest monthly withdrawals from the funds since TrimTabs began tracking them in 1993, the research provider said.

The bond market selloff accelerated at the start of September on expectations the Fed would soon scale back its $85 billion of monthly bond purchases, which could hurt bond prices. The central bank is expected to begin slowing its purchases after its two-day meeting this week.

Solid U.S. jobs and services sector data bolstered those expectations, causing the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note to rise briefly above 3 percent on Sept. 5, a level not seen since July 2011. Bond yields move inversely to their prices.

The latest outflows continued the hefty withdrawals from bond funds of the previous three months. Investors withdrew $138.4 billion from bond funds from the start of June through Friday, according to TrimTabs. Outflows of $68.6 billion in June were the biggest for any month on TrimTabs' records.

The yield on the safe-haven 10-year Treasury note rose roughly 127 basis points to 2.89 percent between May 2 and Sept. 13 on signals the Fed could begin pulling back.

The Fed's monthly purchases of $45 billion in Treasuries and $40 billion in agency mortgages has helped keep bond yields low and lift the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index more than 19 percent this year.

The outflows from bond funds since the start of June reversed a 21-month streak of inflows into bond funds that lasted from September 2011 to May 2013. Over that period, bond funds attracted $538 billion in new cash, according to TrimTabs.

While bond funds had outflows so far in September, U.S.-based stock mutual funds and ETFs funds have attracted $23.2 billion in new cash, TrimTabs added.