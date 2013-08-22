BlackRock says funds to follow normal course after Nasdaq glitch

New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
NEW YORK Aug 22 BlackRock Inc., the world's largest money manager, said on Thursday that its funds will be valued and closed normally after a technical problem forced Nasdaq OMX's Nasdaq exchange to halt trading for much of the day.
"Since all exchanges were operational by the close of trading today, funds managed by BlackRock will be valued and closed in the normal course today," a BlackRock spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.