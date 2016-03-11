Some bond funds bet on longer-lasting rally in energy debt

| NEW YORK, March 11
NEW YORK, March 11 Many bond investors who
benefited from the recent rally in battered energy debt prices
are maintaining or seeking to add to their holdings, viewing the
rally as the start of a longer-lasting uptrend rather than a
blip.
Fund managers including MacKay Shields, Thornburg Investment
Management and BlueBay Asset Management said they had increased
their positions or initiated new ones in recent months after
energy bond prices cheapened in 2015. Most of these fund
managers had less exposure to energy debt at the end of last
year than the indexes they compare their funds against.
They said energy debt remained attractive even after the
latest rally. Many favored bonds of pipeline operators, saying
excessive pessimism has sunk their prices to distressed levels.
"Bad things in energy are already priced in," said Andrew
Susser, head of high yield at MacKay Shields in New York, which
oversees $89 billion in assets. "Midstream bonds seem awfully
cheap," he said. The midstream oil and gas industry sector
includes companies that transport product via pipelines.
U.S. crude prices slid about 76 percent from June 20,
2014 to $26.05 a barrel by Feb. 11, 2016, nearly a 13-year low.
Over the same period, the BofA Merrill Lynch U.S. High Yield
Energy Index tumbled about 46 percent.
Since then, U.S. crude has risen about 44 percent, settling
at $37.84 on Thursday. Over the same period, the high-yield
energy index was up 20 percent.
Pipelines remain fundamental to the energy sector, which
helps protect revenues of companies operating them, said Lon
Erickson, portfolio manager of the roughly $4 billion Thornburg
Limited Term Income Fund.
Erickson said the fund had some exposure to midstream
company Williams Cos, while other funds held Kinder
Morgan bonds.
He said oil producers began signaling steeper cuts in
capital spending after oil prices slipped below $30 a barrel,
which could cut output enough to eventually boost oil prices.
"The reality of this price environment is setting in and
really causing people to take a look at their businesses,"
Erickson said. "It is a lot more interesting a place to be
looking at today than it was even six months ago."
Lydia Chaumont, institutional portfolio manager for
convertible bonds at BlueBay Asset Management in London, said
she also believes more-balanced supply and demand could lift oil
prices by year end. Chaumont said she was looking to add to
positions in higher-quality energy companies.
These investors are optimistic despite lingering fears among
ratings agencies. Moody's Investors Service downgraded 71 oil
and gas companies between December and February and still has
around 92 companies on review for downgrade globally.
DEFAULTS "NOT THE END OF THE WORLD"
Investors said energy assets could remain solid investments
even if companies default on payments or file for bankruptcy.
Christian Busken, director of real assets at investment
advisory firm Fund Evaluation Group in Cincinnati, said he was
recommending clients invest in private equity funds that buy
energy assets out of bankruptcy.
"All the things that are happening in the energy markets are
setting the stage for higher prices down the road," Busken said,
noting capex cuts. He said private equity funds buying assets of
bankrupt energy companies stood to benefit once commodity prices
recovered.
Midstream companies' credit quality could deteriorate as a
result of lower volumes as exploration and production (E&P)
companies produce less oil and gas, said Steve Wood, managing
director of the Americas oil and gas team at Moody's in New
York.
However, he said he saw less risk of midstream companies
defaulting than E&P or oil services companies because their
businesses are not as directly affected by low oil prices.
A default can halt a company from further degrading its
value by paying junior creditors or continuing to make capital
expenditures, Susser of MacKay Shields said.
"A default is not the end of the world," he said.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and David
Gregorio)