版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 18日 星期三 02:38 BJT

ValueAct Capital's Ubben touts Willis Group as buy idea

NEW YORK, Sept 17 Jeffrey Ubben, chief executive of ValueAct Capital, recommended global insurance broker Willis Group Holdings PLC as a buy idea at the Value Investing Congress Tuesday.

Speaking at the investment conference in New York City, Ubben said that the company benefits from a new chief executive and a secularly growing industry. Dominic Casserley became CEO of Willis in Jan. 2013.

Ubben, whose firm took a $2 billion stake in Microsoft Corp earlier this year, declined to comment on the company. "I can't really talk about Microsoft because we are in the middle of stuff," Ubben said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐