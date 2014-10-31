Paulson & Co. PFR Gold Fund up 11 pct through September

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 31 Hedge-fund manager John
Paulson's $400 million PFR Gold Fund was up 11 percent
year-to-date through the end of September, according to a person
familiar with Paulson's firm.
Preliminary figures for October were not available as gold
prices slumped to their lowest since 2010 on Friday as the
dollar and stock markets soared following a new round of
quantitative easing by the Bank of Japan and data showing a
robust U.S. economy.
Collectively, the onshore and offshore PFR Gold Funds -
named after Paulson and his gold specialists Victor Flores and
John Reade - are less than 2 percent of the Paulson & Co's
assets under management totaling $22 billion.
New York-based Paulson & Co also owned around 10.2 million
shares of the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund,
SPDR Gold Trust GLD, worth $1.31 billion on June 30,
according to the latest filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission. The latest of Paulson's GLD holdings for
the third quarter will be released on Nov. 14.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)