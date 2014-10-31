版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 1日 星期六 00:23 BJT

Paulson & Co. PFR Gold Fund up 11 pct through September

| NEW YORK

NEW YORK Oct 31 Hedge-fund manager John Paulson's $400 million PFR Gold Fund was up 11 percent year-to-date through the end of September, according to a person familiar with Paulson's firm.

Preliminary figures for October were not available as gold prices slumped to their lowest since 2010 on Friday as the dollar and stock markets soared following a new round of quantitative easing by the Bank of Japan and data showing a robust U.S. economy.

Collectively, the onshore and offshore PFR Gold Funds - named after Paulson and his gold specialists Victor Flores and John Reade - are less than 2 percent of the Paulson & Co's assets under management totaling $22 billion.

New York-based Paulson & Co also owned around 10.2 million shares of the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust GLD, worth $1.31 billion on June 30, according to the latest filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The latest of Paulson's GLD holdings for the third quarter will be released on Nov. 14. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
