GMO's Grantham warns against bullish markets

CHICAGO, June 22 Jeremy Grantham, co-founder and
chief investment strategist of GMO LLC, o n F riday warned against
what he said is a bullish bias in the marketplace and said
investors should resist the Federal Reserve's efforts to
encourage risky equity investing through monetary easing.
Speaking at the Morningstar Investment Conference in
Chicago, Grantham said a herding effect will lead investors to
be bullish, but said he is skeptical of "astronomical" company
earnings levels.
"The market wants to be nervous, thinks it's being nervous,
and thinks it's priced the market accordingly, but only because
it quite incorrectly gives full credit to today's earnings,"
Grantham said in his keynote presentation.
Grantham, a noted value investor whose firm oversees $105
billion in assets, added that the "biggest of all risks is on
the upside, not the downside." He said he would only buy U.S.
growth stocks.
Grantham also said that the U.S. Federal Reserve's
"artificial" lowering of interest rates inappropriately pushes
investors into riskier stocks.
"The longer they do it, the more seductive it becomes, so
gradually unless you're really strong-willed, you find yourself
edging over to the stock market - we do - and we have to fight
it," he said.
Grantham added that investors need safety in light of
China's slowdown, the European debt crisis and U.S. debt levels.
He also warned of a decelerating growth rate in the United
States and a "spendthrift" tendency, but said the positive
prospects for natural gas could offset some of the negatives in
the U.S. economy.
Regarding the European debt crisis, Grantham said after his
speech that the situation in Europe is "very scary," leading
investors to be "very jumpy."
"If it starts to collapse, nobody will know the
consequences. There will be shock waves - unknowable shock waves
- perhaps not that bad, but perhaps containing completely
unlooked-for problems."