Bill Gross settles Pimco lawsuit for over $81 mln - CNBC

NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.

Gross has filed for a request for dismissal of the suit, CNBC reported. Gross, who now runs the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund for Janus Capital Group Inc, left Pimco in September 2014 amid negative reports about his leadership and weak returns at the Pimco Total Return Fund he managed. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
