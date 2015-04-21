版本:
Bill Gross says in tweet: German 10-year bunds 'the short of a lifetime'

NEW YORK, April 21 Bill Gross of Janus Capital Group said in a tweet on Tuesday that German 10-year bunds are 'the short of a lifetime.'

Gross added in the tweet that the investment trade is "better than the pound in 1993. Only question is Timing/ECB QE." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

