DoubleLine's Gundlach says Chipotle a 'good short'

Uber's communication head Rachel Whetstone to depart
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
April 11 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief investment officer and chief executive of the $56 billion DoubleLine Capital LP, said on Thursday that his latest investment idea is a "short" bet against the shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill .
"I was going to save this for the upcoming Ira Sohn (conference) ... but I think a good short is Chipotle," Gundlach said at DoubleLine's annual luncheon at the Yacht Club in New York on Thursday. "Gourmet burrito is an oxymoron."
A year ago at the same investor luncheon, Gundlach told an audience that he was shorting the stock of Apple Inc at $610 and correctly predicted that the Apple stock price would fall to $425.
Chipotle shares are down 2.6 percent in the wake of the Gundlach investment call. Gundlach declined to provide any further detail on Chipotle shares.
Late last year, hedge-fund manager David Einhorn said his latest short idea was Chipotle, calling the fast-food chain's shares overvalued. Einhorn outlined the bearish case for the company, arguing that Chipotle's business was vulnerable to competition.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.