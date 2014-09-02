Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Funds see 7th straight month of inflows

New York, Sept 2 Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Funds had net inflows of $697 million in August, with its flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund attracting net inflows of $562 million.

DoubleLine Capital, based in Los Angeles, said on Tuesday its DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund ended August with net inflows totaling $2.47 billion so far this year, and more than $3.42 billion of net inflows into DoubleLine open-end funds.

The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund is posting returns of 5.46 percent year-to-date, surpassing the benchmark Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index which is returning 4.81 percent. The DoubleLine fund is surpassing 77 percent of its peer category so far this year, according to Morningstar data. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Diane Craft)