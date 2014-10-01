Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Funds see 8th straight month of inflows

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 1 Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine
Funds, an investment firm that has been a major rival of Pimco,
had its eighth consecutive month of inflows in September, with
net inflows of $1.65 billion, more than double the amount the
previous month.
DoubleLine Capital, based in Los Angeles, said on Wednesday
its flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund ended
September with net inflows of $1.32 billion, compared with $562
million in August, bringing the fund's net inflow so far this
year to $3.79 billion.
DoubleLine's overall inflow of net $1.65 billion in
September compares with net inflows of $697 million in August,
DoubleLine said in a press release.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Diane Craft)