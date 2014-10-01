UPDATE 3-Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Funds see jump in inflows

(Adds quote from the president of DoubleLine)
By Jennifer Ablan and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK Oct 1 Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine
Funds, an investment firm that has been a major rival of Pimco,
reported an eighth consecutive month of inflows in September,
with net inflows of $1.65 billion, more than double the amount
of the previous month.
DoubleLine Capital, based in Los Angeles, said on Wednesday
its flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund ended
September with net inflows of $1.32 billion, compared with $562
million in August, bringing the fund's net inflow to $3.79
billion so far this year.
DoubleLine's overall inflow of net $1.65 billion in
September compares with net inflows of $697 million in August,
DoubleLine said in a press release, and brings DoubleLine's net
inflow total to $5.07 billion.
The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund is posting returns of
5.3 percent year-to-date, surpassing 90 percent of those in its
peer category, according to preliminary Morningstar data.
The eighth straight month of net inflows into DoubleLine
open-end funds and the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund stem
from the firm's track record of good risk-adjusted returns, said
David Schawel, vice president and fixed-income portfolio manager
of Square 1 Financial.
"I think mutual fund flows are largely driven by trust and
performance," Schawel said. "Right now investors are attracted
to the strong relative and absolute performance and are also
saying that they trust Gundlach to navigate these markets."
Gundlach, who helps oversee $56 billion in assets as
co-founder and chief investment officer at DoubleLine, is widely
followed for his investment calls, including a bet earlier this
year that Treasuries were undervalued relative to other sectors
and that the selling pressure on the dollar was likely over.
The DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund, which can invest in
mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and loans as well as
emerging market debt and Treasuries, had a net inflow of $189
million in September, bringing its net inflow to $473 million
year-to-date. The DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund is an
intermediate-term, open-end mutual fund that invests in
different sectors of the fixed income universe.
Bill Gross, the bond market's most renowned investor, quit
Pimco for distant rival Janus Capital Group Inc on
Friday, the day before he was expected to be fired from the huge
investment firm he co-founded more than 40 years ago.
The move sent shock waves through global markets. DoubleLine
Capital saw between $400 million and $500 million of net inflows
on Friday in the wake of Gross' departure, Gundlach said earlier
this week.
Ron Redell, president of DoubleLine Funds, told Reuters:
"There has been a significant amount of fixed income assets in
motion based on recent news. We believe DoubleLine, as well as
other asset managers, are receiving an increase in interest."
The separate departures of both co-chief investment officer
Mohamed El-Erian and Gross have prompted the placement of Pimco
on several watch lists among institutional investors.
