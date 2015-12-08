DoubleLine's Gundlach says 'real carnage' in junk bonds ahead of Fed

BRIEF-Milestone Apartments REIT to be acquired by Starwood Capital Group
Jan 19 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust :
NEW YORK Dec 8 Jeffrey Gundlach, the widely followed investor who runs DoubleLine Capital, said on a webcast Tuesday that the junk bond market has come under severe selling pressure ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week.
"We are looking at real carnage in the junk bond market," Gundlach said. Gundlach also said it was too early to buy high-yield junk bonds and energy debt. "I don't like things when they go down every single day." (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)
Jan 19 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Asta Funding- commencement of self-tender offer to purchase for cash up to 5.31 million shares of its common stock at purchase price of $10.35 per share
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Anthem Inc on Thursday said it extended the deadline for its acquisition of Cigna Corp by three months as it awaits a federal court ruling on the U.S. government's lawsuit to block the deal.